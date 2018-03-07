Popular Topics
IEC: Atul Gupta a registered voter

Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Tuesday that fugitive Ajay and his brother Atul Gupta were not South African.

FILE: A screengrab of Atul Gupta. Picture: EWN.
FILE: A screengrab of Atul Gupta. Picture: EWN.
8 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has confirmed that Atul Gupta is a registered voter in Saxonwold, despite the Department of Home Affairs saying the Gupta brothers are not South African citizens.

Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Tuesday that fugitive Ajay and his brother Atul Gupta were not South African citizens because both refused to renounce their Indian citizenships.

He said, however, that they have permanent residence in the country.

WATCH: Gigaba: Ajay & Atul Gupta not SA citizens

Contrary to Gigaba’s sentiments around the naturalisation of the controversial Gupta family, the IEC’s Terry Tselane says the commission has found that Atul Gupta is a registered voter and therefore a South African citizen.

“We can confirm that indeed a certain Atul Gupta is registered voter.”

The commission’s CEO Sy Mamabolo says Atul Gupta’s information was verified with the Home Affairs Department.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

