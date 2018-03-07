IEC: Atul Gupta a registered voter
Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Tuesday that fugitive Ajay and his brother Atul Gupta were not South African.
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has confirmed that Atul Gupta is a registered voter in Saxonwold, despite the Department of Home Affairs saying the Gupta brothers are not South African citizens.
Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Tuesday that fugitive Ajay and his brother Atul Gupta were not South African citizens because both refused to renounce their Indian citizenships.
He said, however, that they have permanent residence in the country.
WATCH: Gigaba: Ajay & Atul Gupta not SA citizens
Contrary to Gigaba’s sentiments around the naturalisation of the controversial Gupta family, the IEC’s Terry Tselane says the commission has found that Atul Gupta is a registered voter and therefore a South African citizen.
“We can confirm that indeed a certain Atul Gupta is registered voter.”
The commission’s CEO Sy Mamabolo says Atul Gupta’s information was verified with the Home Affairs Department.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
NW Finance Dept officials ‘harassed’ after information leaks
-
Jodine Pieters murder accused abandon bail bid
-
Butterworth man sentenced to 10 years in jail for rape of relative
-
Equal Education activists urge Ramaphosa to prioritise CT school safety
-
Pikitup condemns Braamfontein protest
-
SA Tourism CEO Ntshona urges youth to consider industry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.