Germany to issue postal stamp in honour of Madiba

Nelson Mandela would have turned 100 years old this July and South Africa’s ambassador to Germany Stone Sizane says the Dutch land has a special way to celebrate this.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africans celebrate the year of Madiba’s centenary, Germany has announced that it will for the first time be issuing a postal stamp in the former president’s memory.

South Africa is expected to showcase its tourism abilities to the world at an exhibition in Berlin on Wednesday.

International buyers with high spending power are expected to gather where Chancellor Angela Merkel is also expected to give opening remarks.

“We’re proud to be associated with Tata Madiba. They say it has never happened before in Germany where a stamp was issued for a foreigner. Tata Madiba proudly occupies the space of being the first.”