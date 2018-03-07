Fastjet receives Best Value Airline in Africa award
JOHANNESBURG – Fastjet was named as the Best Value Airline in Africa at the 2018 Air Transport Awards.
The awards aim to recognise excellence in the global aviation industry. The ceremony took place on Monday.
This is Fastjet's third accolade after the airline previously received the Skytrax World Airline Awards' Best Low-Cost Airline in Africa and the World Travel Awards' Leading African Low-Cost Carrier honour in 2017.
Nico Bezuidenhout, Fastjet CEO said: “It is a tremendous honour to receive recognition by such prestigious awards from within our industry.”
Bezuidenhout said that the award also serves as a validation for the launch and market entry of the plane into Mozambique along with a move from London to African soil.
The CEO added: “More than anything, awards recognise the efforts of employees at Fastjet whose relentless pursuit of excellence has been evident with the airline's network-wide on-time performance exceeding 90% for the second month in a row.”
