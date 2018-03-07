Fastjet receives Best Value Airline in Africa award

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Fastjet receives Best Value Airline in Africa award

This is Fastjet's third accolade after the airline previously received the Skytrax World Airline Awards' Best Low-Cost Airline in Africa and the World Travel Awards' Leading African Low-Cost Carrier in 2017.

Fastjet airline. Picture: Supplied.
Fastjet airline. Picture: Supplied.
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Fastjet was named as the Best Value Airline in Africa at the 2018 Air Transport Awards.

The awards aim to recognise excellence in the global aviation industry. The ceremony took place on Monday.

This is Fastjet's third accolade after the airline previously received the Skytrax World Airline Awards' Best Low-Cost Airline in Africa and the World Travel Awards' Leading African Low-Cost Carrier honour in 2017.

Nico Bezuidenhout, Fastjet CEO said: “It is a tremendous honour to receive recognition by such prestigious awards from within our industry.”

Bezuidenhout said that the award also serves as a validation for the launch and market entry of the plane into Mozambique along with a move from London to African soil.

The CEO added: “More than anything, awards recognise the efforts of employees at Fastjet whose relentless pursuit of excellence has been evident with the airline's network-wide on-time performance exceeding 90% for the second month in a row.”

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA