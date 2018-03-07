Eskom: Interventions to recover municipal debt not working
The utility has told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts that soaring municipal debt now stands at about R30 billion and is putting Eskom’s sustainability at risk.
CAPE TOWN – Eskom says that cutting power to defaulting municipalities to force them to pay down their debt doesn’t seem to be working, while Members of Parliament (MPs) are worried this could put local businesses and jobs on the line.
The utility has told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts that soaring municipal debt now stands at about R30 billion and is putting Eskom’s sustainability at risk.
New acting CEO Phakamani Hadebe says the problem cannot be solved by Eskom alone and that the government has to step in.
Hadebe says if municipal debt continues to spiral Eskom could face a further ratings downgrade and investors who’ve underwritten the utility’s debt of R367 billion may turn off the taps.
He says Eskom needs to raise a further R72 billion on the markets by June.
“Yes we have some other challenges, our revenue is decreasing, sakes volumes have dropped by 1.9%. But this debt could be that big shove that breaks the camel’s back.”
Group executive for customer services Ayanda Noah says that the utility has made a number of concessions to defaulting municipalities.
“The debt has just skyrocketed… our interventions of interruptions don’t seem to be bringing any results.”
Eskom says that scheduled power cuts are the only tool available to it to compel municipalities to pay up but MPs are worried about the impact on small businesses and jobs.
More in Business
-
Fastjet receives Best Value Airline in Africa award
-
Rand falls slightly amid global trade war fears
-
Eskom: Municipal debt has reached unsustainable level
-
NICD insists it is correct on listeriosis source
-
CPS wants more money if social grant payments contract extended
-
Quite a bit of coin: World's richest people in 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.