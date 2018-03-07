Eskom inquiry: Ben Ngubane to appear before Parly committee

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba was due to appear on Tuesday, but he asked the committee for more time to prepare the information the inquiry wants from him.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Eskom inquiry is due to resume on Wednesday with testimony from the utility's former board chairperson, Ben Ngubane.

The committee is still to consider his request.

Gigaba has told Eyewitness News that he is not unwilling to appear before the inquiry.

Parliament's Public Enterprises committee says that it wants to hear from Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba about his time as Public Enterprises Minister but Gigaba says that he needs more details about the evidence before the inquiry as it pertains to him.

"I want to ensure that I provide as detailed responses as possible to the committee."

Gigaba says that he will appear before the inquiry.

"It will also provide the committee the opportunity to do its work, as it must, to hold members of the executive accountable. I look forward to assisting the committee."

The committee is due to discuss how much time he'll be given to prepare.