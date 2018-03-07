Equal Education activists urge Ramaphosa to prioritise CT school safety

Equal Education took the opportunity during the President Cyril Ramaphosa’s walk to alert him to their grievances.

CAPE TOWN - A group of Equal Education activists have pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa to prioritise safety at schools in the Khayelitsha community.

They held up placards and chanted along Spine Road as Ramaphosa completed a six-kilometre fitness walk from Khayelitsha to Mitchells Plain on Wednesday morning.

Holding placards reading "We Demand Safe Schools Now" and "We Do Not Feel Safe at School", Equal Education took the opportunity during the president's walk to alert him to their grievances.

The organisation’s Asisipho Mvana said: “Our schools are not safe, and many gang activities happen on premises.”

ANC President Cde @CyrilRamaphosa stopped his walk to chat to a group of youth activists concerned about safety in schools and he assured them that he would review the social audit report they handed to him and thanked them for their efforts pic.twitter.com/vmV4Wk1NWT — African National Congress (@MYANC) March 7, 2018

Ramaphosa briefly stopped to engage with the group.

“I’ve met some students who’ve shared their grievances with me. Minister of Higher Education and Training Naledi Pandor will visit various TVET Colleges and universities in Cape Town to help solve some of their problems.”

Ramaphosa says his walks are giving him the opportunity to interact with ordinary citizens.