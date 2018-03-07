EFF MPs ejected from Parliament for calling Gigaba a pathological liar
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has come under fire from the opposition for failing to pitch for a National Assembly question and answer session.
CAPE TOWN - Two Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Members of Parliament (MPs) have been ejected from the National Assembly for calling Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba a pathological liar.
Gigaba was conspicuous by his absence in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon, where he was meant to answer questions.
His absence comes a day after his press conference where he denied giving the Gupta family South African citizenship, despite evidence to the contrary.
Gigaba has come under fire from the opposition for failing to pitch for a National Assembly question and answer session.
WATCH: Gigaba: Ajay & Atul Gupta not SA citizens
MPs want Gigaba to answer questions on the early naturalisation of the Gupta family, something he now denies ever happened.
The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said: “Gigaba has given a reason for his absence because he goes around lying to South Africans. We’re dealing with a liar, a pathological liar.”
Speaker Baleka Mbete read a letter from Gigaba claiming he is ill and excusing himself from proceedings.
The Democratic Alliance immediately called for the veracity of the letter to be investigated.
Meanwhile, Home Affairs Director-General Mkhuseli Apleni has tried to clarify Gigaba’s comments during a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon.
He insists Ajay Gupta is not a South African citizen though four of his immediate family members are.
“The reason that Ajay Gupta was not naturalised is that he did not renounce his Indian citizenship. Therefore, he remains not a citizen of South Africa. He only holds a permanent residence permit.”
But Apleni has confirmed that both Atul and Rajesh Gupta did become South African citizens more than a decade ago.
“For now, it should be noted that Atul Gupta was naturalised in 2002 and Rajesh Gupta was naturalised in July 2006.
WATCH: Apleni clarifies Guptas citizenship
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Politics
-
[OPINION] The land: who really stands to benefit?
-
[LISTEN] Sisulu: SA can ask India to send Gupta brothers back
-
EFF: Gigaba lying over Gupta citizenship
-
ANCYL not pleased with withdrawal of motion on Sarb nationalisation
-
Bill to regulate distribution of online content approved
-
[WATCH] Euphoria shouldn't cloud hard questions around Ramaphosa leadership
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.