EFF MPs ejected from Parliament for calling Gigaba a pathological liar

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has come under fire from the opposition for failing to pitch for a National Assembly question and answer session.

Home Affairs Director-General Mkhuseli Apleni and Minister Malusi Gigaba Briefing media on 6 March on the naturalisation of the members of the Gupta family. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter.
Home Affairs Director-General Mkhuseli Apleni and Minister Malusi Gigaba Briefing media on 6 March on the naturalisation of the members of the Gupta family. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter.
8 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Two Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Members of Parliament (MPs) have been ejected from the National Assembly for calling Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba a pathological liar.

Gigaba was conspicuous by his absence in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon, where he was meant to answer questions.

His absence comes a day after his press conference where he denied giving the Gupta family South African citizenship, despite evidence to the contrary.

Gigaba has come under fire from the opposition for failing to pitch for a National Assembly question and answer session.

WATCH: Gigaba: Ajay & Atul Gupta not SA citizens

MPs want Gigaba to answer questions on the early naturalisation of the Gupta family, something he now denies ever happened.

The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said: “Gigaba has given a reason for his absence because he goes around lying to South Africans. We’re dealing with a liar, a pathological liar.”

Speaker Baleka Mbete read a letter from Gigaba claiming he is ill and excusing himself from proceedings.

The Democratic Alliance immediately called for the veracity of the letter to be investigated.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Director-General Mkhuseli Apleni has tried to clarify Gigaba’s comments during a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

He insists Ajay Gupta is not a South African citizen though four of his immediate family members are.

“The reason that Ajay Gupta was not naturalised is that he did not renounce his Indian citizenship. Therefore, he remains not a citizen of South Africa. He only holds a permanent residence permit.”

But Apleni has confirmed that both Atul and Rajesh Gupta did become South African citizens more than a decade ago.

“For now, it should be noted that Atul Gupta was naturalised in 2002 and Rajesh Gupta was naturalised in July 2006.

WATCH: Apleni clarifies Guptas citizenship

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

