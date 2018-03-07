EFF: Gigaba lying over Gupta citizenship

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on the Public Protector to investigate the proper citizenship status of the Gupta family in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on the Public Protector to investigate the proper citizenship status of the Gupta family in South Africa.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba on Tuesday announced that Gupta brothers Ajay and Atul are not South African citizens, but were granted permanent resident status.

This is despite scans from leaked Gupta emails showing that the two brothers have South African identity documents.

The red berets say it's in possession of ID numbers and copies belonging to the pair showing that they are registered South African voters.

The party says that Gigiba is not telling the truth about the matter, calling on him to come clean.

Spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says: “We’re in possession of the fact that they’re registered voters, registered to vote at Saxonworld Primary School in Johannesburg, which proves that Malusi Gigaba is lying.”

Ndlozi says President Cyril Ramaphosa should remove Gigiba from his position.

“We also call on Ramaphosa to really remove Malusi Gigaba from the Cabinet because he’s lying about helping the Guptas attain citizenship in South Africa, which proves that lies for him have become pathological.”

