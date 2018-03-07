[ALERT] Myeni given deadline to explain why she can't testify at Eskom inquiry
The former SAA board chair failed to turn up last week, saying her lawyer needed to appraise himself of proceedings.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Public Enterprises Portfolio Committee is giving Dudu Myeni 24 hours to produce a doctor’s note to explain why she can’t fly to Cape Town to testify before the Eskom inquiry.
But she now says she’s too ill to fly and a car trip would be too uncomfortable.
As Parliament’s Eskom inquiry seeks to wrap up next week, it’s still trying to nail down several key witnesses, including Myeni, former Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba and the Gupta brothers.
Myeni has sent the committee a written submission.
In it, she refutes Zola Tsotsi’s version of events that she convened a meeting between him and former president Jacob Zuma in Durban, at which the suspension of Eskom executives was discussed.
The committee says it will not accept any more excuses from her and she must appear next Wednesday.
Chairperson Zukiswa Rantho: "Her written submission is not enough. We cannot ask questions of the paper she sent. She has to come and answer questions from the members."
Rantho says the committee is also expecting one or more of the Gupta brothers to appear before it next week, as well Gigaba who has asked for more time to prepare.
