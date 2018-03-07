Popular Topics
De Lille condemns violent protests in Philippi & Gugulethu

Protesters allegedly torched the Gugulethu Post Office and dustbins outside the police station in the area.

FILE: Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
FILE: Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
6 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has condemned violent protests in Philippi and Gugulethu.

Protests flared up earlier on Wednesday, leading to the closure of several main roads, including Govan Mbeki.

They also stormed a Social Development office on Tuesday, leading to its temporary closure.

They also stormed a Social Development office on Tuesday, leading to its temporary closure.

Last week, De Lille met with Gugulethu leadership after protesters invaded private land in and around the area.

De Lille plans on meeting with the leadership of Philippi backyard dwellers on Thursday.

De Lille’s spokesperson Xolani Koyana said: “We respect everyone’s right to protest, but the violence and destruction cannot be condoned. The destructive protests come after the city went to the areas last week, where De Lille and local councillors met with residents to listen to their concerns. De Lille made it clear during the meeting with residents that there can be no further occupations on any of the tracks of land until we have resolved the issue of land.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

