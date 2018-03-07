[UPDATE] Cape teacher accused of sexual assault suspended
The Western Cape Education Department is investigating allegations against the male staffer from the Grassy Park school.
CAPE TOWN - A staff member at a Grassy Park high school has been suspended following accusations of sexual misconduct.
Pictures have been circulated on social media showing the male staffer intimately posing with different girls who appear to be learners.
The Western Cape Education Department has confirmed the male staff member at Fairmount Secondary School has been suspended following a preliminary investigation by the department's labour relations directorate.
Earlier on Wednesday, the department's Paddy Attwell said they only suspend officials during an investigation if there is enough prima facie evidence to warrant it.
“We do suspend suspects as soon as we have established a prima facie case. The suspension is not a sanction… precautionary measures are taken during the decision to suspend a teacher so that the suspect doesn’t interfere with the investigation or place children at risk.”
The suspension is a precautionary measure and part of standard operating procedure.
“So that the suspect doesn’t interfere with evidence or put any children at risk.”
The department says the investigation is ongoing.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
