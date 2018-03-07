CPS wants more money if social grant payments contract extended
The company says if it’s only brought in to distribute cash payments to 2.8 million beneficiaries at the same price of R16,44 per beneficiary, it would result in reduced revenue and higher operating costs.
JOHANNESBURG - Social grant distributor Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) wants to be paid more money by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) if its contract with the agency is extended for another six months.
The agency approached the Constitutional Court on Tuesday, requesting that the court extend its invalid contract with CPS.
It says that the Post Office, which will take over the distribution of grants from the 1st of April, doesn’t have capacity to provide the cash payment service to 2.8 million beneficiaries.
Judgement in the matter has been reserved.
The South African Post Office admitted in the Constitutional Court that while it is ready to take over the distribution of social grants come April, it wont be able to without the assistance of Cash Paymaster Services, the same company it’s taking over from.
But CPS will only assist the Post Office if government pays it more money to distribute cash payments for the next six months.
"We will be unable to trade beyond the end of May on the new system. The end of May is when CPS runs out of money if it's not able to negotiate a price. If it is to continue to require operating, its loss will be R70 million per month."
The company says if it’s only brought in to distribute cash payments to 2.8 million beneficiaries at the same price of R16,44 per beneficiary, it would result in reduced revenue and higher operating costs.
More in Business
-
Fastjet receives Best Value Airline in Africa award
-
Eskom: Interventions to recover municipal debt not working
-
Rand falls slightly amid global trade war fears
-
Eskom: Municipal debt has reached unsustainable level
-
NICD insists it is correct on listeriosis source
-
Quite a bit of coin: World's richest people in 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.