Cops investigate attempted murder after SA triathlete attacked
Mhlengi Gwala was cycling near the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning when the criminals pulled him off his bike.
DURBAN - The triathlete community in Durban is still reeling in shock after one its members was attacked by three men who tried to saw off his legs.
Mhlengi Gwala was cycling near the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning when the criminals pulled him off his bike.
It's understood Gwala tried to surrender his phone, watch and bicycle. But the attackers were intent on pinning him down and cutting off his legs.
LISTEN: Robbers attack SA triathlete, try to cut off legs with chainsaw
According to the athlete’s sponsor and friend, Sue de la Porte, the chainsaw used by the attackers was not sharp enough to cut through his right leg, so the men moved to his other limb.
She says they’ve ruled out attempted robbery as a motive for the crime.
“We know the motive was not robbery. He has his bag which is at home. He has a good bag, a good watch and cellphone.”
Director for the Elite Athlete Development programme Dennis Jackson says the triathlon community is still in shock.
“We need to hope and pray that the surgery goes well. The doctors are very confident that they’re going to save the leg which was the main concern.”
He adds: “I don’t know why something like this would happen. Mhlengi Gwala is a very well-liked person.”
Gwala is receiving surgery at the St Augustine’s Hospital.
KwaZulu-Natal police are now investigating a case of attempted murder following the incident.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
NW Finance Dept officials ‘harassed’ after information leaks
-
Jodine Pieters murder accused abandon bail bid
-
Butterworth man sentenced to 10 years in jail for rape of relative
-
Equal Education activists urge Ramaphosa to prioritise CT school safety
-
Pikitup condemns Braamfontein protest
-
SA Tourism CEO Ntshona urges youth to consider industry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.