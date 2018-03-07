Cops investigate attempted murder after SA triathlete attacked

Mhlengi Gwala was cycling near the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning when the criminals pulled him off his bike.

DURBAN - The triathlete community in Durban is still reeling in shock after one its members was attacked by three men who tried to saw off his legs.

It's understood Gwala tried to surrender his phone, watch and bicycle. But the attackers were intent on pinning him down and cutting off his legs.

According to the athlete’s sponsor and friend, Sue de la Porte, the chainsaw used by the attackers was not sharp enough to cut through his right leg, so the men moved to his other limb.

She says they’ve ruled out attempted robbery as a motive for the crime.

“We know the motive was not robbery. He has his bag which is at home. He has a good bag, a good watch and cellphone.”

Director for the Elite Athlete Development programme Dennis Jackson says the triathlon community is still in shock.

“We need to hope and pray that the surgery goes well. The doctors are very confident that they’re going to save the leg which was the main concern.”

He adds: “I don’t know why something like this would happen. Mhlengi Gwala is a very well-liked person.”

Gwala is receiving surgery at the St Augustine’s Hospital.

KwaZulu-Natal police are now investigating a case of attempted murder following the incident.

