CGE invites Topbet management to give clarity over strip-search incident

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) says it has invited the management of gambling franchise Topbet to give clarity on allegations of sexual assault and violations at its Germiston branch.

WARNING: The following contains details that may be disturbing to sensitive readers.

On Monday, Eyewitness News revealed how a group of about 20 women were stripped and physically inspected after menstrual blood was found in a staff toilet.

The manager responsible for initiating the search was dismissed this week after being found guilty of gross misconduct.

The commission has now launched an investigation.

Spokesperson Javu Baloyi said: “We’ve sent our legal representatives to Topbet in Germiston. Upon arrival, we realised they’d closed the shop but their Pretoria branch was still open. We’ve invited them to appear before us on Thursday.”

On Tuesday, Topbet said the manager responsible for initiating a strip-search at its Germiston branch has been dismissed with immediate effect after she was found guilty of gross misconduct.

The company has confirmed the incident and apologised unequivocally.

In a statement, Topbet says following the launch of an investigation, a decision was taken to suspend the manager at the Germiston branch.

They say before this could be done the manager was arrested for sexual harassment after one of the workers who was violated opened a charge.

