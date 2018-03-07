Casac asks ConCourt to stop NPA head from making Zuma announcement

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Casac asks ConCourt to stop NPA head from making Zuma announcement

Shaun Abrahams announced last week that a decision had been made and he would make it known on or after next Friday.

FILE: NDPP Shaun Abrahams. Picture: EWN
FILE: NDPP Shaun Abrahams. Picture: EWN
3 hours ago

PRETORIA - Lobby group Casac has approached the Constitutional Court to stop prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams from announcing his decision on whether or not to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma.

The advocate announced last week that a decision had been made and he would make it known on or after next Friday.

Casac was among several parties in the apex court last week applying to confirm the High Court order which set aside Abrahams' appointment as the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

The lobby group argues that in light of the fact that a court has ruled that former president Jacob Zuma unlawfully appointed Abrahams, any decision that the advocate takes related to Zuma's prosecution will be reasonably perceived as being biased.

Casac says that it has repeatedly asked Abrahams to make the undertaking that he will not make the announcement before the Constitutional Court makes a judgment.

They say that Abrahams has refused to do so.

Casac has brought the application urgently and asks that it be heard before next Friday.

The Constitutional Court reserved judgment in the application to confirm the High Court order and it is unclear when a ruling will be made.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA