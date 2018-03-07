Casac asks ConCourt to stop NPA head from making Zuma announcement
Shaun Abrahams announced last week that a decision had been made and he would make it known on or after next Friday.
PRETORIA - Lobby group Casac has approached the Constitutional Court to stop prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams from announcing his decision on whether or not to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma.
The advocate announced last week that a decision had been made and he would make it known on or after next Friday.
Casac was among several parties in the apex court last week applying to confirm the High Court order which set aside Abrahams' appointment as the National Director of Public Prosecutions.
The lobby group argues that in light of the fact that a court has ruled that former president Jacob Zuma unlawfully appointed Abrahams, any decision that the advocate takes related to Zuma's prosecution will be reasonably perceived as being biased.
Casac says that it has repeatedly asked Abrahams to make the undertaking that he will not make the announcement before the Constitutional Court makes a judgment.
They say that Abrahams has refused to do so.
Casac has brought the application urgently and asks that it be heard before next Friday.
The Constitutional Court reserved judgment in the application to confirm the High Court order and it is unclear when a ruling will be made.
More in Local
-
[WATCH] Power walk: Ramaphosa receives warm welcome on Cape Flats
-
Fastjet receives Best Value Airline in Africa award
-
[LISTEN] Robbers attack SA triathlete, try to cut off legs with chainsaw
-
Abrahams explains delay in Estina dairy farm probe
-
[ALERT] Myeni given deadline to explain why she can't testify at Eskom inquiry
-
IEC: Not possible for anyone to vote in SA without being citizen
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.