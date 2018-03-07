Casac asks ConCourt to stop NPA head from making Zuma announcement

Shaun Abrahams announced last week that a decision had been made and he would make it known on or after next Friday.

PRETORIA - Lobby group Casac has approached the Constitutional Court to stop prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams from announcing his decision on whether or not to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma.

The advocate announced last week that a decision had been made and he would make it known on or after next Friday.

Casac was among several parties in the apex court last week applying to confirm the High Court order which set aside Abrahams' appointment as the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

The lobby group argues that in light of the fact that a court has ruled that former president Jacob Zuma unlawfully appointed Abrahams, any decision that the advocate takes related to Zuma's prosecution will be reasonably perceived as being biased.

Casac says that it has repeatedly asked Abrahams to make the undertaking that he will not make the announcement before the Constitutional Court makes a judgment.

They say that Abrahams has refused to do so.

Casac has brought the application urgently and asks that it be heard before next Friday.

The Constitutional Court reserved judgment in the application to confirm the High Court order and it is unclear when a ruling will be made.