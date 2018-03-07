Cape ANC official dies after shooting
Provincial executive committee member Elese Depouche and his wife were shot outside their home on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - An African National Congress (ANC) official has been shot dead in Nyanga, Cape Town.
Provincial executive committee member Elese Depouche and his wife were shot outside their home on Tuesday.
The 50-year-old man succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana says they’re investigating.
“The deceased and his wife were in their vehicle which was in their driveway when two men approached them and fired shots at them. The man later died and the woman is still in hospital recovering.”
Depouche was fired as councillor three years ago after being found guilty of a firearm-related offence.
The ANC in the Western Cape’s Faiez Jacobs says they're shocked and saddened his death.
“He was fondly known in the area in Crossroads. Details are sketchy, but we know he was on his way home with his wife. They were ambushed. We don’t know what the motives for the killing is at this stage.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
