Canadian firm works with local company to bring medical cannabis products to SA

JOHANNESBURG – One of the world's leading medical cannabis research and production companies has begun exporting medical cannabis products to South Africa, in partnership with local biotechnology firm BGM Pharmaceuticals.

Last week, Tilray, which is based in Canada, announced it had "successfully exported medical cannabis products to South Africa for nationwide distribution to qualified patients through pharmacies".

Tilray chief executive Brendan Kennedy: “We are encouraged by the evolving regulations pertaining to cannabis in South Africa and around the world and are pleased to make our pharmaceutical-grade products available to qualified patients in need in throughout the country.”

One of BGM's other projects is a R600 million partnership with energy corporation Necsa and the University of Cape Town to bring a cancer diagnostic system to market.

Sections 21 and 22(A) of the Medicines and Related Substances Act allow for the use of unregistered medicines which contain cannabis, provided a registered medical practitioner or "authorised prescriber" applies to the Medical Controls Council (MCC) to allow a patient to use the medical cannabis.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, the MCC's Dr Shyamli Munbodh says only patients who qualify can legally be prescribed medical cannabis.

“The process for a named patient to access medicinal cannabis is via the Section 21 and Section 22A framework. This allows for a healthcare professional to apply for the named patient to use the unregistered medicine,” Munbodh said.

Last year, cannabidiol (CBD), one of the chemical components of marijuana, was downgraded two levels, from a schedule six medicine to one deemed a schedule four.

This made it easier for patients to obtain medical cannabis from their doctors.

The difference between medical and recreational marijuana:

According to the DocMJ website,

- Medical marijuana involves using the whole unprocessed plant or the chemicals contained within it to alleviate the symptoms of certain conditions or diseases.

- Medical marijuana has a higher CBD content, so when you’re taking it, you don’t feel the euphoria that’s associated with its recreational counterpart.

- Recreational marijuana (this is the one you can smoke, but we’re not saying smoke it) usually has more THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content than the medicinal variety, as this is what provides users with a “high.”