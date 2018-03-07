Campaign aims to raise R100k for Durban chainsaw attack victim

Mhlengi Gwala was training when he was attacked on Tuesday by three men who used a chainsaw as they attempted to cut off his legs.

JOHANNESBURG - A crowdfunding campaign has been started with the aim of raising funds for the Durban triathlete who almost had both his legs cut off with a chainsaw on Tuesday.

Gwala’s sponsor and friend Sue de la Porte says the triathlete tried to surrender his phone, watch and bicycle. However, the three attackers seemed intent on sawing off his legs.

A crowdfunding campaign titled Get Mhlengi Back on his Bike to raise R100,000 for Gwala's medical expenses transportation, bike replacement and rehabilitation costs has been launched on a local crowdfunding platform.

"We want to see him back on his bike," said JP Valverde, who is listed as the one who started the campaign on Wednesday.

Over R20,000 had been raised at the time of publishing this article. All the money raised for Gwala will go directly to him.

Valverde is part of My Program Generator, an online athlete training platform which sponsors Gwala.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Valverde says he spoke to Gwala before he went in for his surgery on Wednesday morning to inform him of the campaign and ask for his personal banking details where the funds will be sent to.

"We know Mhlengi through our programme and the local competitions he's entered in the past. We're also helping to coach him through his triathlon training, says Valverde.

"He is obviously in a lot of pain but sounded positive before going into surgery this morning."

Valverde says he's positive the triathlon will rally behind the campaign and help Gwala on his road to recovery, which Valverde says may be a long one due to the rehabilitation he will have to undergo.