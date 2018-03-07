Butterworth man sentenced to 10 years in jail for rape of relative

Butterworth police say the accused allegedly dragged the 16-year-old to her room where she was attacked.

CAPE TOWN - A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to ten years behind bars for raping a family member.

Butterworth police say the accused allegedly dragged the 16-year-old to her room where she was attacked.

Here’s the police’s Jackson Manatha said: “We welcome the sentence but, unfortunately, we cannot identify the accused.”