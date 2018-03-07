Brian Molefe stopped load shedding, brought joy to us – Ben Ngubane

Ngubane's been testifying before a Parliamentary inquiry into state capture, defending a R30 million pension for Molefe.

CAPE TOWN - Former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane says the problems at Eskom started in December 2016 when former chief executive Brian Molefe left.

He says no one could turn around the power utility in such a short space of time the way Molefe did.

Ngubane's been testifying before a Parliamentary inquiry into state capture, defending a R30 million pension for Molefe.

Ngubane says Eskom was on the precipice of disaster when Molefe stepped in to put a stop to load shedding.

He’s dismissed a suggestion by the DA’s Natasha Mazzone that a lucrative pension deal struck for Molefe was morally unacceptable.

“Molefe had brought such joy to us and the country when people’s food was not rotting in their fridges when people could have normal lives.”

He says he also had a good working relationship with former Minister Lynne Brown and they spoke regularly on the phone.

But he’s denied testimony by other witnesses that Brown instructed him not to suspend former executive Matshela Koko.

