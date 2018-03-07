Ben Ngubane confirms meeting ‘almost all’ Gupta brothers
Testifying before Parliament’s inquiry into state capture at Eskom, the former Eskom board chairperson has also confirmed attending functions he was invited to.
CAPE TOWN - Former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane has confirmed meeting “almost all” the Gupta brothers.
Testifying before Parliament’s inquiry into state capture at Eskom, Ngubane has also confirmed attending functions he was invited to.
The Gupta brothers have been implicated in state capture and the committee is expecting one or more of them to testify next week.
On a question from the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Marshall Dlamini, Ngubane said he had visited their Saxonwold compound while serving as Eskom chairperson.
“I’ve been to events involving the Gupta brothers, including a wedding as well as to their house.”
Ngubane says he will make up his mind about their involvement in state capture when a judicial commission of inquiry establishes the facts.
WATCH: Eskom inquiry: Ben Ngubane appears before MPs
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
