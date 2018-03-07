Acting judge denies raping family friend's daughter

The senior advocate was arrested last week and appeared in court where he was charged with rape, sexual assault and grooming.

JOHANNESBURG – An acting judge accused of repeatedly raping the daughter of a family friend when she was five-years-old has vehemently denied the allegations against him.

The father of the girl, who is now 19, says that he wants the man to pay for what he has done so that others don't suffer the same trauma.

The father says he wants the acting judge, who was once a family friend, to pay for what he has done.

But he says that his daughter who alleges that she was repeatedly raped between 2004 and 2010 just wants him to get treatment.

“She feels he needs help because she wants to speak for others girls and protect other girls from the same thing if he’s doing it to other girls.”

In turn, the advocate alleges that the prosecution is malicious because he rejected the romantic advances of the girl's mother.

His lawyer, Cliff Alexander, says that prosecutors initially declined to prosecute.

The advocate is currently out on bail.