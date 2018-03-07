8,000 Joburg property owners to receive revised valuations

The city says it’s received more than 4,000 objections and as a result, an independent municipal value has conducted evaluations.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says it has revalued 8,000 properties that appear to have been overvalued in the updated property roll.

Last week, the city released Section 49 notices for property owners. it’s a legislated process that happens every four years.

Concerns were raised after some property values in the city increased by between 20 and 100% or more, resulting in higher rates and taxes.

Some 8,000 property owners will now receive Section 78 notices, notifying them of the changes.

The city's Luyanda Mfeka said: “The property owners will be given an opportunity to submit additional information as to whether those properties should be looked at again.”

He says the city is still open for complaints.

“This is separate from the objection process, which is ongoing until 6 April.”

