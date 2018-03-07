3 arrested after high-speed chase resulted in multi-vehicle crash in Joburg
It's understood the flying squad was patrolling the area earlier when officers spotted a grey BMW driving recklessly.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested three suspects following a high-speed chase resulting in a multi-vehicle crash in Woodmead.
It's understood the flying squad was patrolling the area earlier when officers spotted a grey BMW driving recklessly.
Police say the car's occupants refused to stop, prompting a high-speed chase.
The police's Granville Meyer said: “The vehicle then crashed into two vehicles and the occupants jumped out. They arrested three of them and the other one is still at large. We’ve recovered two firearms and the vehicle they were driving was hijacked earlier today.”
WATCH: 3 hijackers arrested in Woodmead
#JHBcopchase Woodmead drive is partially closed following a crash involving suspected hijackers earlier today. CE pic.twitter.com/sgCfsalrIy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 7, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
