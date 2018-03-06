[UPDATE] Suspect dies after shoot-out during Randburg cash-in-transit heist
The video of the incident shows an armed man falling to the ground as he tries to get into a moving white car.
JOHANNESBURG - It has emerged that a gunman who was shot during an attempted robbery in Randburg has died.
Police have now confirmed that around 20 suspects in three vehicles targeted a coin cash van when a shoot-out erupted on Tuesday afternoon.
Security guards shot one gunman, while the rest managed to flee with an undisclosed amount of money.
Roads remain closed as investigators continue to inspect the scene.
WATCH: 1 killed in Randburg cash-in-transit heist
Meanwhile, parents from the nursery school across the road are frantically collecting their children, trying to turn their eyes away from the scene as they rush past.
#RandburgShooting The shooting happened outside a nursery school. Parents are now fetching their children. CE pic.twitter.com/iW2pfQesmm— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 6, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
