Triggerfish hopes to be back at Oscars in near future

NEW YORK – They may not be coming back to South Africa with an Oscar in tow, but local animation company Triggerfish hopes to be back at the awards ceremony in the near future.

The company was part of the team nominated for a best animated short film Oscar but lost out on the win.

Triggerfish animation’s Mike Buckland says that just being nominated has opened doors for the animation company.

He says they are about to start their next production on a new animation feature film.

The Triggerfish team heads back home on Wednesday.