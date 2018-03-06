Popular Topics
Traditional leaders ‘under attack’ over call to repeal Ingonyama Trust Act

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini's comments come amid a proposal by a high-level panel which concluded that the Ingonyama Trust Act must be repealed.

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini during the singing of the National Anthem before entering the old legislature building in Ulundi. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini during the singing of the National Anthem before entering the old legislature building in Ulundi. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
9 hours ago

DURBAN - Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini says traditional leaders are coming under attack with attempts to diminish their role in communities.

Zwelithini is addressing the opening of the Provincial House of Traditional Leaders, north of KwaZulu-Natal.

His comments come amid a proposal by a high-level panel, chaired by former president Kgalema Motlanthe, which concluded that the Ingonyama Trust Act must be repealed.

This means that around three million hectares of land under the Trust will be transferred to the state for redistribution.

King Zwelithini has told provincial traditional leaders in Ulundi that the land under the Ingonyama Trust is an inheritance from their forefathers and the nation is willing to put up a fight.

Zwelithini has reiterated last week’s call for all Zulu people to donate R5 toward a fund that will be used to wage a legal battle if Parliament goes ahead with repealing the Ingonyama Trust Act.

The Zulu monarch has given strict instructions that AmaKhosi must go back to their communities and consult with residents before returning for a meeting in April to discuss the way forward.

In January, the monarch warned President Cyril Ramaphosa that if the act is repealed all hell will break loose.

FIGHT FOR THE LAND

Zulu King Zwelithini says the Zulu nation will stop at nothing to fight for the land handed down to them by their forefathers.

King Zwelithini says if anyone trunks the history of the Zulu nation and the battles fought, such as the one in Isandlwana, they will understand the importance of land.

In January, tempers flared at a meeting among AmaKhosi over the possible repeal of Ingonyama Act, which manages around three million hectares of land.

The gathering concluded that Motlanthe should come to KZN within 30 days to explain how the panel he led came to its conclusions without consulting the king.

This doesn’t appear to have happened.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

