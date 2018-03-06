Traditional leaders ‘under attack’ over call to repeal Ingonyama Trust Act
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini's comments come amid a proposal by a high-level panel which concluded that the Ingonyama Trust Act must be repealed.
DURBAN - Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini says traditional leaders are coming under attack with attempts to diminish their role in communities.
Zwelithini is addressing the opening of the Provincial House of Traditional Leaders, north of KwaZulu-Natal.
His comments come amid a proposal by a high-level panel, chaired by former president Kgalema Motlanthe, which concluded that the Ingonyama Trust Act must be repealed.
#KZNAmakhosi Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini is expected to arrive any moment as guests await his arrival. ZN pic.twitter.com/Dv8rORpCue— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 6, 2018
This means that around three million hectares of land under the Trust will be transferred to the state for redistribution.
King Zwelithini has told provincial traditional leaders in Ulundi that the land under the Ingonyama Trust is an inheritance from their forefathers and the nation is willing to put up a fight.
Zwelithini has reiterated last week’s call for all Zulu people to donate R5 toward a fund that will be used to wage a legal battle if Parliament goes ahead with repealing the Ingonyama Trust Act.
#KZNAmakhosi [WATCH] Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini says they want to make sure that government never speaks about taking away their land ever again.He questions the intentions behinds repealing the Act saying the land is their the land of their forefathers. ZN pic.twitter.com/dSxtBjAKOX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 6, 2018
The Zulu monarch has given strict instructions that AmaKhosi must go back to their communities and consult with residents before returning for a meeting in April to discuss the way forward.
In January, the monarch warned President Cyril Ramaphosa that if the act is repealed all hell will break loose.
#KZNAmakhosi Zwelithini has read out the bank account details for where R5 donations will be made. The money will be used to wage a legal battle against Parliament if it decides repeal the Ingonyama Act. He says they will fight for the land they inherited from their ancestors.ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 6, 2018
FIGHT FOR THE LAND
Zulu King Zwelithini says the Zulu nation will stop at nothing to fight for the land handed down to them by their forefathers.
King Zwelithini says if anyone trunks the history of the Zulu nation and the battles fought, such as the one in Isandlwana, they will understand the importance of land.
In January, tempers flared at a meeting among AmaKhosi over the possible repeal of Ingonyama Act, which manages around three million hectares of land.
The gathering concluded that Motlanthe should come to KZN within 30 days to explain how the panel he led came to its conclusions without consulting the king.
This doesn’t appear to have happened.
#KZNAmakhosi Zwelithini says there is an attack on them as traditional leadership.He says when talking about the history of the Zulu nation, one understands the importance of land.His remarks come amid a proposal to repeal 3 million hectares of land under Ingonyama Trust Act.ZN pic.twitter.com/8XT6OKhSGA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 6, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
