Topbet manager arrested for sexual harassment before being fired

JOHANNESBURG – Gambling franchise Topbet says the manager responsible for initiating a strip-search at its Germiston branch has been dismissed with immediate effect after she was found guilty of gross misconduct.

Topbet has recently come under fire after Eyewitness News revealed that more 20 female clerks were allegedly forced to undress and be physically inspected on the premises.

This followed the discovery of a small amount of menstrual blood in a communal staff toilet.

The company has confirmed the incident and apologised unequivocally.

In a statement, Topbet says following the launch of an investigation, a decision was taken to suspend the manager at the Germiston branch.

They say before this could be done the manager was arrested for sexual harassment after one of the workers who were violated opened a charge.

Eyewitness News understands the manager has found guilty of gross misconduct resulting in her dismissal.

The company has expressed gratitude to the employee who reported the incident who has also been suspended but remains silent on her suspension.