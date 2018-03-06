Suspended employee still waiting to hear from Topbet

EWN revealed how a group of 20 female staff were strip-searched by a manager who wanted to identify a person accused of leaving menstrual blood in the communal toilets.

JOHANNESBURG - A suspended Topbet employee says she is yet to hear from her employer since she and her colleagues spoke out about being violated at the company’s Germiston branch.

Eyewitness News on Monday revealed how a group of 20 female staff were strip-searched by a manager who wanted to identify a person accused of leaving menstrual blood in the communal toilets.

The gambling company has now sacked the branch manager responsible for initiating the search following backlash.

While Topbet has confirmed a decision to suspend one of the women who accused the manager of violating her, the company insists that she’s not being punished for blowing the whistle on the abuse.

In a statement, management expressed gratitude to the complainant for bringing it to their attention.

However, she says she has not heard from Topbet since her suspension last month.

“They haven’t even contacted me once. My sister emailed them and they never responded to her. They told me not to step foot near the company.”

The company says the suspension is only temporary but has given no indication of when she will be able to return to work.