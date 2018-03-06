Seven Angels Church leader to appear in Ngcobo court for sex crimes

Operations at the church have come under the spotlight following authorities' intervention to remove underage girls and young women from the premises.

CAPE TOWN – The leader of the Seven Angels Ministries Church will make another appearance at the Ngcobo District Court Tuesday, this time on charges relating to alleged sex crimes.

The man faces charges of sexual exploitation, rape and sexual grooming.

He was arrested, along with two others at the church believed to be operating as a cult where at least one hundred young women and girls have been taken from last week.

The man’s court appearance will be his second in as many days. On Monday, he and a co accused appeared in the Ngcobo District Court on a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery with aggravating circumstances.

That appearance stemmed from an incident in the community in December last year.

Congregants were allegedly brainwashed and not allowed to interact with the community.

The Hawks' Captain Anelisa Feni: “The case which is investigated by the forensic unit of the South African Police Service...the other case of conspiracy to commit robbery with aggravating circumstances is investigated by the task team which has been set up to investigate the Ngcobo police killing.”

The third, 22-year-old suspect, will also appear in court today relating to the December robbery charges.