Sassa: Failure to extend CPS contract will result in chaos

The Constitutional Court is being cornered by Sassa once again to extend a contract with CPS in order to avoid a crisis in April.

A screengrab of Sassa’s advocate Nazeer Cassim addressing Constitutional Court judges. Picture: YouTube.
8 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Despite being criticised for perpetuating unlawfulness and blackmailing by the Constitutional Court, the Social Security Agency of SA (Sassa) says if the contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) is not extended there will be chaos come 1 April.

The agency says it’s requesting the extension of an already invalid contract because the Post Office doesn’t have the capacity to distribute cash payments to 2.8 million beneficiaries.

The Constitutional Court is being cornered by Sassa once again to extend a contract with CPS in order to avoid a crisis in April.

WATCH: Constitutional Court hears an application by Sassa to extend CPS contract

Justice Coenraad Froneman asked: “What happens if the court doesn’t grant your application for an extension?”

The agency’s advocate Nazeer Cassim responded: “Then we have a situation from 1 April where some 2.8 million people are unable to access their money.”

Froneman hit back: “You come to us, saying if the court doesn’t make this order the social grant beneficiaries will suffer.”

“There will be chaos. They will suffer,” Cassim said.

Advocate Cassim told the court the crisis can be avoided if the 2.8 beneficiaries get their act together and open bank accounts.

