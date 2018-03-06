Sassa: Failure to extend CPS contract will result in chaos
The Constitutional Court is being cornered by Sassa once again to extend a contract with CPS in order to avoid a crisis in April.
JOHANNESBURG - Despite being criticised for perpetuating unlawfulness and blackmailing by the Constitutional Court, the Social Security Agency of SA (Sassa) says if the contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) is not extended there will be chaos come 1 April.
The agency says it’s requesting the extension of an already invalid contract because the Post Office doesn’t have the capacity to distribute cash payments to 2.8 million beneficiaries.
The Constitutional Court is being cornered by Sassa once again to extend a contract with CPS in order to avoid a crisis in April.
WATCH: Constitutional Court hears an application by Sassa to extend CPS contract
Justice Coenraad Froneman asked: “What happens if the court doesn’t grant your application for an extension?”
The agency’s advocate Nazeer Cassim responded: “Then we have a situation from 1 April where some 2.8 million people are unable to access their money.”
Froneman hit back: “You come to us, saying if the court doesn’t make this order the social grant beneficiaries will suffer.”
“There will be chaos. They will suffer,” Cassim said.
Advocate Cassim told the court the crisis can be avoided if the 2.8 beneficiaries get their act together and open bank accounts.
More in Local
-
Home Affairs ‘a step closer to concluding’ Gupta naturalisation saga
-
Matzikama region farmers forced to find other source of water
-
Pikitup instructed to investigate feasibility of employing ex-Jozi@Work staff
-
Fight to keep ‘Inxeba’ off SA cinemas not over, says Contralesa
-
ANCYL not pleased with withdrawal of motion on Sarb nationalisation
-
Motive for Gill Packham’s murder remains unclear
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.