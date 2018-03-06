SANParks increases measures to halt attacks on CT hikers

SANParks Gavin Bell says they've increased foot and vehicle patrols.

CAPE TOWN - SANParks has taken further security steps after a spate of attacks on hikers in Cape Town.

This follows deadly mugging of a man in the Kalk Bay area and other attacks.

“We’ve increased patrols with SAPS with our staff joint patrols. We’ve had help from SAPS with a helicopter in the area. We also have neighbourhood watches assisting us with information.”

The Table Mountain security action group Andre van Schalkwyk has given his backing to the move.

“We look forward to an integrated plan where all parties come together. They can increase help from law enforcement’s side and ourselves.”

