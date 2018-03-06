Return of Inxeba to cinemas 'an incredible victory'
The High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday overruled the Film and Publication Board's decision to reclassify the movie to X-18.
JOHANNESBURG - The producers of the South African film Inxeba: The Wound have welcomed the overturning of its reclassification and say they're now preparing for the official review process later this month.
The High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday overruled the Film and Publication Board's (FPB) decision to reclassify the movie to X-18 after the film’s producers and distributor brought an urgent application to put the film back on the circuit.
Inxeba was reclassified last month - putting it in the same category as pornography and banning it from cinemas around the country.
Partner at Webber Wentzel attorneys, Dario Milo, says the return of the film to cinemas is an incredible victory.
“The X-18 classification effectively banned the film from all mainstream cinemas… and one could only get the film at licenced adult premises. It’s the first film, to our knowledge, that is nor pornographic in nature that has been classified as X-18.”
Producers of the film have also applied for a review of the decision by the FPB’s appeal tribunal to rate the film X-18.
Helen Kuun of Inxeba's production company Indigenous Films says the review process will take place in three weeks’ time on 28 March.
The film will be back on cinema screens nationwide on Friday.
