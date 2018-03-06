Report: Gupta properties raided in India
Members of the family and their business associates are wanted in connection with fraud and corruption related to numerous ongoing state capture investigations.
PRETORIA – It’s being reported that authorities are raiding the properties of the Guptas in India, including their home in Saharanpur.
Indian media is reporting that the raids relate to a fraud investigation against Ajay Gupta, who is considered a fugitive from justice in South Africa.
It's believed the Guptas fled South Africa for India when they discovered the Hawks had secured warrants for their arrests.
The Hawks confirmed, in February, that a warrant of arrest has been issued for Ajay Gupta, but he's believed to have fled to either India or Dubai.
According to reports, Indian income tax authorities have swooped on the Guptas home in Saharanpur as well as a temple in the area which is being built by the controversial family.
Indian journalist Neha Poonia has tweeted that several documents have been seized.
Poonia reports that Indian authorities are also investigating the Guptas company Sahara while several other of their properties in that country are also being searched.
LISTEN: Gupta properties raided in India
It’s understood a case of fraud and misappropriation of funds was opened against Gupta about six months ago.
According to Indian media, officials have cordoned off the properties and have seized documents.
While it’s claimed that South African officials are also part of the search and seizure operation, this has not been confirmed.
#GuptaRaid: Income Tax officials in India are also making enquiries about their company Sahara. Properties of #Gupta family friend- Amar Gupta also raided. I'm being told that the family's properties in other parts of the country are also being raided simultaneously. https://t.co/IzcRXUsgP4— Neha Poonia (@NehaPoonia) March 6, 2018
Properties of #Gupta brothers including their ancestral home in #Saharanpur raided, searched by Income Tax officials.— Neha Poonia (@NehaPoonia) March 6, 2018
The premises where the brothers are building a 76 million dollar temple in Saharanpur were also searched. Several documents seized, reason for raid unclear
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
