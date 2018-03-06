Protesters kicked out of Parliament after disrupting proceedings

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was giving a briefing on the Estina dairy farm scandal.

CAPE TOWN - A meeting of Parliament’s Justice Portfolio Committee was momentarily halted as protesters disrupted proceedings.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was giving a briefing on, among other cases, the probe on the Estina dairy farm scandal which has implicated members of the Gupta family and their business associates.

But a group of protesters then stood up, holding banners, forcing committee chair Mathole Motshekga to request them to leave the room.

“They would have to be removed by people who are entitled to maintain order… I hate to have to say that and I request that you voluntarily lower banners or leave the house.”

