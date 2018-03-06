Presidency welcomes latest GDP numbers

Statistics South Africa announced earlier on Tuesday the economy grew by 3.1% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - The presidency has welcomed the latest gross domestic product (GDP) numbers.

That’s up from 2.3% in the third quarter.

For the full 2017 year the economy grew by 1.3%, that’s up from 0.6% in 2016.

The presidency says the economy is taking a turn for the better, thanks to the contribution of South Africans.

Spokesperson Tyrone Seal says the new GDP stats should motivate all South Africans.