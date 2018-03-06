Pikitup instructed to investigate feasibility of employing ex-Jozi@Work staff

City of Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba met with representatives of contract workers of Pikitup to discuss alleged issues of non-payment following the termination of their contracts.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba says he’s instructed Pikitup to investigate the feasibility of providing full-time employment to former Jozi@Work employees.

The contract workers say third-party service providers didn’t pay what was owed to them at the end of their contracts in December.

Spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka said: “The mayor has agreed to instruct Pikitup to begin a feasibility study on whether they can afford to create full-time work throughout the city for some of the former Jozi@Work employees.”