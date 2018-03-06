Over 4,000 Crime Intelligence officers don’t have security clearance, Parly told
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says employment policy is being amended to allow for the termination of contracts for officers who can’t obtain or lose their clearance.
CAPE TOWN - It’s been revealed in Parliament that Crime Intelligence officers, who have not met security clearance requirements, are still working in the division.
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says the only exception is former acting Crime Intelligence head Pat Mokushane who’s been moved to the Management Intervention division.
More than half of the over 7,000 officers working in Crime Intelligence don’t have security clearance.
Sitole says employment policy is being amended to allow for the termination of contracts for officers who can’t obtain or lose their clearance.
Sitole says the police’s vetting capacity is too small for the service.
Of the total 7,488 Crime Intelligence officers, 4,184 don’t have security clearance.
For now, those whose applications are still being processed continue to work in Crime Intelligence.
“I can’t say they are anywhere else because I don’t want to mislead the committee. They are still there. And those working in other environments are also still there.”
Sitole says in future, vetting will form part of the recruitment process.
Meanwhile, the security clearance for Mokushane has been started from scratch after he obtained a fake certificate from a brigadier who’s yet to be suspended.
