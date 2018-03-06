Numerous documents seized during raids at Gupta properties in India

Indian media is reporting that several of the controversial family’s properties, including their house in their hometown, is being searched.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s being reported that the Indian tax authorities have raided Gupta properties in Saharanpur as part of an investigation into illicit cash flows into that country.

The Hawks confirmed in February that Ajay Gupta is considered a fugitive from justice.

It’s understood officials from India’s income tax and economic offence branch started searches of Gupta properties early on Tuesday morning and have seized numerous documents.

It’s being reported that the Gupta brothers are suspected of bringing the proceeds of crime, illicit funds, into that country.

It’s further claimed that a case of fraud and misappropriation of funds related to the purchase of land was opened against Ajay Gupta about six months ago.

At least four properties in Saharanpur are believed to have been targeted for raids.

The Hawks say they are not involved in this operation.

