NPA supports bid to broadcast Sandile Mantsoe murder trial

JOHANNESBURG - The State in the case against Sandile Mantsoe says that it will be supporting a bid by the media to have proceedings broadcast.

Mantsoe made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg High Court for his first day of trial on Monday.

He is accused of killing his girlfriend, Karabo Mokoena, burning her body and dumping it in a veld.

The matter was postponed to later this month after the State revealed that there are new developments in its case.

Two media houses brought an application to the court to have the trial broadcast.

The defence said it would be opposing the application.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane says they feel that this is an important trial that the public deserves to know about.

“This is a case that is of interest to the public. It’s crucial that the media be allowed to film, so we won’t be opposing the application as the State.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)