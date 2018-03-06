NPA supports bid to broadcast Sandile Mantsoe murder trial

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
Go

NPA supports bid to broadcast Sandile Mantsoe murder trial

Mantsoe made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg High Court for his first day of trial for the murder of Karabo Mokoena on Monday.

FILE: Sandile Mantsoe in court on 15 September 2017 for the murder of his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena. Picture: EWN
FILE: Sandile Mantsoe in court on 15 September 2017 for the murder of his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena. Picture: EWN
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The State in the case against Sandile Mantsoe says that it will be supporting a bid by the media to have proceedings broadcast.

Mantsoe made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg High Court for his first day of trial on Monday.

He is accused of killing his girlfriend, Karabo Mokoena, burning her body and dumping it in a veld.

The matter was postponed to later this month after the State revealed that there are new developments in its case.

Two media houses brought an application to the court to have the trial broadcast.

The defence said it would be opposing the application.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane says they feel that this is an important trial that the public deserves to know about.

“This is a case that is of interest to the public. It’s crucial that the media be allowed to film, so we won’t be opposing the application as the State.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA