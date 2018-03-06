Nene: State can't work alone to provide free higher education
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says that the state is committed to funding the initiative but assistance is needed from partnerships with private sector.
JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says that institutions of higher learning and private sector need to meet government half way in providing free higher education.
Nene says that the state is committed to funding the initiative but assistance is needed from partnerships with private sector.
The Finance Minister gave his first keynote address as second-time newly appointed Minister in Tshwane at the Fedusa conference on Monday.
Nene says that the state can't work alone.
"But the state is indeed in the the situation where they have committed to funding it directly but I think we need to strengthen the partnership between ourselves and the private sector."
WATCH: Finance Minister Nene's first public appearance
