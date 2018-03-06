Nene: Govt will find ways to cushion VAT hike on poor
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has conceded that the one percentage point hike will hit poor households the hardest.
CAPE TOWN - Government will continue to find ways to cushion the blow of a VAT increase on poor people.
The first VAT increase in 25 years comes into effect next month.
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has conceded that the one percentage point hike will hit poor households the hardest.
Speaking at a Fedusa conference in Pretoria on Monday, the minister also touched on the issue of free university education.
“The state is in a situation where they have committed to funding it directly. I think we need to strengthen the partnership between ourselves and the private sector.”
Nene has told institutions of higher learning and the private sector they need to meet the State halfway to make free tertiary education a reality.
