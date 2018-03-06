Nene: Energy Dept needs R1 trillion for nuclear plans
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene confirmed that nuclear plans will remain on the table but will only be implemented at a pace the country can afford.
JOHANNESBURG – Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says the Energy Department will need a budget of R1 trillion for its nuclear plans.
The Finance Minister gave his first public address in Tshwane on Monday at a Fedusa conference.
“Which means we must not move away from the existing plans and we’re sitting with the IPPs as we speak on renewable energy, some of them that are due to be signed quite soon, some of them that are already in operation and that have assisted us in alleviating our energy challenge.”
WATCH: Finance Minister Nene's first public appearance
