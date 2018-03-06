Murdered Constantia resident Gill Packham to be laid to rest
Packham's body was discovered in the boot of her burnt-out car near Diep River train station almost two weeks ago.
CAPE TOWN - Murdered Constantia resident Gill Packham will be laid to rest today.
The woman's body was discovered in the boot of her burnt-out car near Diep River train station almost two weeks ago.
Her husband has been arrested for her murder.
Murder accused Rob Packham started sobbing in the dock, when his lawyer asked the court to grant him bail so that he can attend his wife's funeral.
Prosecutor Brynmore Benjamin argued that the allegations against Packham are serious. He will remain behind bars until Friday when he'll be back in court.
Defence attorney Ben Mathewson requested that his client be kept at the Diep River Police Station instead because conditions are apparently better there.
But Magistrate Goolam Bawa didn't grant the request.
The court has heard that the Packhams were experiencing marital issues.
The State says forensic pathologists found blood in the en-suite bathroom and on the driver’s side of the accused's car parked in the garage.
Benjamin is arguing that it is a schedule six premeditated murder, while the defence is pushing for a schedule five crime.
The matter has been remanded to Friday for a decision on the scheduling by the Director of Public Prosecutions.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
