Motive for Gill Packham’s murder remains unclear
Robert Packham is being held at Pollsmoor Prison while the rest of his family attends his wife’s funeral.
CAPE TOWN - The motive for the murder of Constantia school secretary Gill Packham remains unclear.
The 57-year-old’s widower, Robert Packham, is accused of her murder.
Her body was discovered in the boot of her burnt BMW near Diep River Train Station almost two weeks ago.
Robert Packham is being held at Pollsmoor Prison while the rest of his family attends his wife’s funeral on Tuesday.
The Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday heard the Packham’s were experiencing marital issues.
Forensic pathologists found blood in the couple’s en-suite bathroom and on the driver’s side of the accused’s car parked in the garage.
It’s also alleged the widower attempted to arrange an alibi with a colleague on the morning his wife was reported missing.
Packham is due back in court on Friday.
More in Local
-
Home Affairs ‘a step closer to concluding’ Gupta naturalisation saga
-
Matzikama region farmers forced to find other source of water
-
Pikitup instructed to investigate feasibility of employing ex-Jozi@Work staff
-
Fight to keep ‘Inxeba’ off SA cinemas not over, says Contralesa
-
ANCYL not pleased with withdrawal of motion on Sarb nationalisation
-
Presidency welcomes latest GDP numbers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.