Motive for Gill Packham’s murder remains unclear

CAPE TOWN - The motive for the murder of Constantia school secretary Gill Packham remains unclear.

The 57-year-old’s widower, Robert Packham, is accused of her murder.

Her body was discovered in the boot of her burnt BMW near Diep River Train Station almost two weeks ago.

Robert Packham is being held at Pollsmoor Prison while the rest of his family attends his wife’s funeral on Tuesday.

The Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday heard the Packham’s were experiencing marital issues.

Forensic pathologists found blood in the couple’s en-suite bathroom and on the driver’s side of the accused’s car parked in the garage.

It’s also alleged the widower attempted to arrange an alibi with a colleague on the morning his wife was reported missing.

Packham is due back in court on Friday.