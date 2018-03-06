Mkhwebane defends investigation into Estina dairy farm project
Some MPs have called for the Estina investigation to be re-opened to include the Gupta leaks.
CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been grilled by members of Parliament (MPs) who have questioned her work and have warned some of her remarks may tarnish the image of her office.
Mkhwebane has faced lawmakers to explain her report on the Estina dairy farm scandal as well as her office's lack of resources and capacity.
They have also questioned Mkhwebane on why certain individuals, like ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane, were not probed.
Mkhwebane has defended her investigation into the Estina dairy farm project.
She’s told Parliament the only thing she investigated was maladministration, which at the time, had nothing to do with the controversial Gupta family.
Mkhwebane says the Gupta leaked emails on the Estina farm only surfaced and became public last year.
Committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga said: “Dealing with the matters in the public domain will tarnish the image of the office.”
Mkhwebane has told MPs the Public Protector’s office doesn’t have jurisdiction over criminal matters and such allegations have to be dealt with by law enforcement agencies.
WATCH: Public Protector appears before Justice Committee
