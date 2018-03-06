Mazda concerned by customers’ poor responses to vehicle recall

In 2017, Mazda announced that an estimated 28,000 vehicles are being recalled because of faulty Takata manufactured airbags.

JOHANNESBURG - Mazda South Africa says it’s concerned about the number of customers who are yet to bring in their vehicles for replacement fittings.

In 2017, Mazda announced that an estimated 28,000 vehicles are being recalled because of faulty Takata manufactured airbags.

The ongoing recall has affected thousands of vehicles globally and has included automakers such as Nissan, Honda, Toyota and General Motors.

Henry Gerber, warranty and technical manager at Mazda, says the response from customers has been underwhelming with only 9% bringing their cars in.

“We urge all customers to at least confirm that their vehicles are not affected as soon as they possibly can.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)