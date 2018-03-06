Matzikama region farmers forced to find other source of water
Farms in the Matzikama region will have to make do without water from the Clanwilliam Dam from the end of March.
The dam level has dropped to 9%.
The decision rests with the Lower Oliphants River Water Users Association that controls supply from the resource.
In the Matzikama Municipality, Level 5 water restrictions take effect on 15 March.
Residents will have to restrict water use to 20 kilolitres per household per month, while farmers will soon have to find other sources of water.
They have already produced less than half of their usual crop yields due to the drought.
Municipal manager Danie Lubbe says not only farmers rely on water from the Clanwilliam Dam.
“They will only open the canal every three weeks so that we can we get enough water out of there to fill our reservoirs in our towns.”
The municipality has received R10.8 million from the provincial government to assist with drought relief.
