Masondo: Support for black farmers should continue after land expropriation

The National Assembly last week adopted a motion to investigate amending the Constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation.

PRETORIA – African National Congress (ANC) economic transformation committee member David Masondo has argued that the expropriation of land without compensation can only succeed if it is accompanied by development and support from the government.

He made the comments at a seminar in Pretoria on Tuesday, which is looking at the effects the policy might have on the agriculture sector.

Masondo says governments support for black farmers cannot end after they have been given land.

“When we think about the expropriation of land and the beneficiaries, we also need to think about post-settlement support.”

The Grain Farmer Development Association’s Neo Masithela says structural barriers to market entry must also be addressed.

Masithela says emerging farmers will be set up to fail without support.

