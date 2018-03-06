Marches on VAT hike, illicit trading expected in Pretoria
The VAT increase to 15% has not been well-received from most quarters, while tow unions are demanding action from government against all forms of illicit trading.
JOHANNESBURG - Marches are set to take place in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane is leading South Africans to the national Treasury to oppose government's decision to increase value added tax (VAT).
The VAT increase to 15% has not been well-received from most quarters.
The DA says the increase will hit the pockets of all South Africans, especially the poor and unemployed, as food and transport costs will skyrocket.
The party's Portia Adams explains: “The ANC cannot make the poor pay for their looting of public money. We are fighting the VAT increase on their behalf. The leader will be handing over a memorandum today.”
At the same time, the Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) as well as South African Federation of Trade Unions will be marching to the Sars headquarters to demand action from government against all forms of illicit trading.
The unions say Sars isn’t doing enough to clamp down on illicit trading which has a major impact on several industries.
Fawu's Katishi Masemola says: “It’s the loss of revenue to the fiscus and risk health exposure to illicit trading. We’re making a clarion call to Sars to double their efforts to clamp down on illicit trading.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
